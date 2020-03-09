Sheriff: Fishermen need to stay off deteriorating ice on Saginaw Bay

(3/9/2020) - Police are urging ice fishermen to avoid Saginaw Bay after an angler broke through with an ATV offshore from Huron County.

The fisherman from Habor Beach was riding the ATV back to shore near the Filion Road public access point in Huron County's McKinley Township around 8 p.m. Sunday when it broke through the ice.

Witnesses called 911 after hearing the man calling for help.

The Caseville Fire Department responded with an airboat while deputies from the Huron County Sheriff's Office began arriving in the area about 10 minutes after the call.

Other fishermen returning to shore heard the man's cries and helped him out of the water before authorities got to him. He refused medical treatment at the scene.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the fisherman claimed the ice was still safe and a foot thick in some places. However, warm temperatures over the weekend created pockets of unsafe ice.

Hanson is advising all fishermen to stay off Saginaw Bay amid continued warm temperatures and sunny weather this week. Police were making arrangements Sunday evening to have the man's ATV removed from the water.