Sheriff: Grand Blanc man wasn’t feeding kittens to python despite social media uproar

(5/13/2020) - What started as a joke for a Grand Blanc man turned into a criminal investigation.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his office received countless tips about the man, saying he was feeding kittens to his pet python.

"Our office was inundated -- and rightly so -- by complaints of these two people who posted two days ago a box of cute kittens that he was allegedly feeding to his snakes," Swanson explained in a video posted to Facebook.

That’s the end of the criminal investigation.

It started with a text message exchange Swanson shared with ABC12. The initial texter took a screen grab of out of concern and shared the Grand Blanc man's response on social media.

The post went viral.

The texter asked the man if he had any kittens up for adoption and he replied, "No I don't sell the kittens I feed them to my python."

“When we hit the house at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the first thing out of his mouth when his hands were up was ‘I blanked up! I blanked up!’” Swanson said.

He brought several of his investigators and searched the couple’s entire home, cars and talked with the neighbors.

“And what we found was no evidence that he, number one, ever had a snake, no evidence that kittens were being fed to the snake,” Swanson said.

He said the man runs both a cat and dog rescue, rehabs the pets and then puts them up for adoption. That is legal; but, if his response in that text exchange were true, the sheriff said the man would be in jail right now.

The man explained he responded that way because he was fed up after receiving phone call inquiries in the middle of the night about adoptions.

"That was a very inappropriate response on my behalf and I do apologize,” the man said in a video recorded by Swanson. “I would never harm an animal and it was very wrong to say that. There's never been a snake in my apartment, nor will I ever put kittens in any harm's way whatsoever."

Swanson said they filmed the video in an effort to prevent vigilante justice.

He added the man has since changed his number and social media accounts. When Swanson returned to check up on him this week, the man gave up his kitten.

“He goes, ‘I don't even want to be in possession of a kitten and I'm done with the whole thing. I just want to get back to my normal life.’ And voluntarily gave up one of his kittens,” Swanson said.

Seven-week-old Oscar is now headed to the Genesee County Animal Control Adoption Center, where he is expected to be adopted soon.