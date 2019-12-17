Sheriff: Jaws of life used to free driver after Shiawassee County crash

(12/17/19) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office said the jaws of life were used to free a driver after an early morning crash.

Deputies said they were called a little after 6:15 Tuesday to Hibbard Road, west of Morrice Road.

They said a preliminary investigation showed the driver lost control on the icy and slick road and hit a tree.

The Owosso Township Fire Department worked to free the driver who was then taken to a hospital.

No word yet on the extent of the driver's injuries.

