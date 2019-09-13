Sheriff: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Saginaw County crash

(9/13/19) - Investigators said an accident in Saginaw County left a 32-year-old man with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the man from Ashley was driving a 2002 GMC Sonoma south on Hemlock Road and didn't stop for the stop sign at Brady Road around 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

He hit the driver's side of a 2005 Chrysler 300 sedan driven by a 76-year-old man from Crystal.

A LifeNet helicopter airlifted the Ashley man to Covenant HealtCare hospital in Saginaw with life-threatening injuries. Police say he was unconscious at the scene.

The Crystal man was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Gratiot County with serious injuries.