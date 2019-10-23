Sheriff Pickell announces retirement leaving 'big shoes to fill'

(10/23/19) - Some who've worked closely with Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell and who know him personally are calling Wednesday's retirement announcement bittersweet.

"I'm happy for him and that he did it on his terms," said criminal defense attorney Michael Manley.

Manley has known Sheriff Robert Pickell for over 50 years and in a professional sense for about 30 years. He took a moment Wednesday to reflect on the sheriff's career.

"My first reaction when he told me was bittersweet," Manley said. "From a professional standpoint, it's going to be tough. He was somebody that I counted on for many, many years to be able to talk things out. He was accessible."

Pickell was appointed as Genesee County sheriff in 1999. He got his start with the Flint Police Department. He has worked for the Genesee County prosecutor's office and the CIA in Washington, D.C. before coming back home in the nineties to work as a private investigator.

"I left the CIA to come back to Flint. I'm one of the few people who miss Flint, but I love it here," Pickell said.

Pickell says he's known for a couple of months that he would be walking away from the position he's held for 21 years. He wants to spend more time with family who live out of state.

"I want to get out and see them. I want to see my grand kids," Pickell said. "You're tied down to a job like this. This is a 24/7 job. The phone never stops ringing."

Genesee County Prosecuting Attorney David Leyton also considers the sheriff a friend and says Pickell will be a tough act to follow.

"I'll miss him," Leyton said. "No question these are big shoes to fill. Sheriff Pickell has done an outstanding job. He has spearheaded the elder abuse movement, fighting elder abuse in this county. He's spearheaded fighting on behalf of the mentally ill."

Pickell is proud of the Stepping Up initiative, which is about reducing the number of people with mental illnesses in local jails, operation G.H.O.S.T, which aims to stop human trafficking and other high profile cases that include his elder abuse task force.

"Since 2008 the office of sheriff has obtained over 1,100 felony warrants for people who abused, exploited and neglected the elderly," Pickell said.

What Leyton appreciates about their 15-year working relationship is being able to present a united front to the county board of commissioners when it comes to funding public safety.

"That partnership over the years I think has done well for the county in that I think we've been able to maintain public safety in difficult times," Leyton said.

"I've gone up against him and he's one of the toughest guys I've ever met," Manley said. "But he's honorable, he was professional and he's a man of great character."

Pickell's last day on the job is January 5, 2020.

Pickell would not say who he wants to see hold the seat but believes Undersheriff Chris Swanson would be capable of filling in until an appointment is made.

"I want the next sheriff to be someone who cares about the vulnerable who will carry on with helping the elderly," Pickell said.

He says the number one issue could be dealing with a consistently overcrowded jail.