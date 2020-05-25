Sheriff: Remains of Wixom and Sanford lakes not open for recreation

(5/25/2020) - The Midland County sheriff is threatening to arrest anyone who trespasses in the remains of Wixom and Sanford lakes, which mostly drained last week when their dams failed.

Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson said the Four Lakes Task Force owns the bottom lands in the former lakes' basins. The former lake bottoms and river basins are not safe for any recreation.

"To be extremely clear, this disaster recovery area is still dangerous," Stephenson said in a statement.

The task force gave Stephenson permission to take enforcement action against anyone caught trespassing in the river basins or former lake bottoms. That includes anyone walking, riding ATVs or taking part in any activity.

Stephenson said enforcement action from his deputies or other law enforcement agencies could lead to arrest.