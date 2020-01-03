Sheriff Robert Pickell officially retiring Sunday after 20 years

(1/3/2020) - After decades of service, Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell is starting a new chapter, as he officially retires this weekend.

Sunday will be Pickell's last day on the job.

He was appointed to the position back in 1999 and has served as the county's chief law enforcement officer ever since.

Before that, Pickell worked for the Flint Police Department, Genesee County Prosecutor's Office and the CIA in Washington, D.C. Pickell said he plans to spend more time with his family in retirement.

In the meantime, Undersheriff Chris Swanson will serve as interim sheriff for the final year of Pickell's term. A panel of Genesee County Clerk John Gleason, Prosecutor David Leyton and Judge Jennie Barkey selected him in December.

Swanson, former Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson and current Flint interim police chief Phil Hart are running for a four-year term as sheriff in November.