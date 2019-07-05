Sheriff: Rowdy crowd of 2,000 at Caseville beach leads to large police response

(7/5/2019) - Extra police were patrolling Caseville County Park Beach in Huron County on Friday after a rowdy crowd estimated at more than 2,000 caused a large police response on Fourth of July.

Police closed the beach from about 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday after police responded to two drug overdoses, one alcohol overdose, one person got knocked unconscious during a fight and one intoxicated person was arrested for disorderly conduct, Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office had a deputy assigned to patrol the beach all day. During the fracas, five other deputies, two Caseville police officers, a Fairhaven Township officer and two Michigan State Police troopers came to assist.

Two ambulances and first responders from other agencies joined them.

"It needs to be noted that the Caseville beach is not normally like it was yesterday, and in my 37 years of law enforcement I don’t ever recall it getting that far out of hand," Hanson said.

He called in six off-duty deputies to patrol the beach on Friday, targeting alcohol, marijuana and illegal drug use. Additional police patrols were planned for this weekend.

"We certainly welcome beach-goers by all means, but troublemakers can easily find themselves waking up in our jail tomorrow morning or appearing in district court sometime during the upcoming week," Hanson said.

Away from the beach, the sheriff's office Marine Unit issued 14 tickets to kayakers who did not have life jackets with them. Police issued 16 other tickets on the roads and on the water over Fourth of July, along with numerous other verbal warnings.

"We definitely invite everyone to enjoy our county in the days to come," Hanson said. "However, we also want everyone to be safe and not get hurt or worse while doing it as well."