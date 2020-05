(5/16/20) - The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said a driver admitted he was sending an email when he hit a woman on a horse buggy.

It said the 22-year-old woman was thrown from the buggy Friday morning on M-81 and the horse was killed.

According to investigators, it happened around 11:00 near Crawford Rd in Elkland Township.

Investigators said the woman went to the hospital by ambulance.

Deputies said the 40-year-old driver was not hurt and was given several citations.