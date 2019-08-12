Sheriff identifies driver killed in Isabella County crash

(8/12/19) - The Isabella County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man killed in a collision over the weekend.

Investigators said 25-year-old Zachary Scott MacDonald died after the crash early Saturday morning in Wise Township.

According to deputies, he was driving a pickup on East Denver Road when he saw his girlfriend in another vehicle.

The sheriff's office said MacDonald then lost control of his truck and it flipped several times.

Deputies said he was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from his pickup.