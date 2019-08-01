Sheriff identifies man, 73, found in submerged truck

(08/01/19) - The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was found dead inside his submerged pickup truck.

The 73-year-old is identified as Richard Knickerbocker from Vestaburg in Montcalm County.

Wednesday's autopsy revelaed Knickerbocker died from a cardiac arrest, which likely lead to his truck rolling into the water at Marsh Creek.

The creek is at the dead end of S. Miller Road beyond Hart Road in James Township.

A kayaker found items floating in the creek that lead to the discovery of Knickerbocker and his teal Chevrolet pickup truck.

The Saginaw County Dive Team was called in to get the truck out of the water.

