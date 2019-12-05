Sheriff issues warning after North Pole Express hits photographer, tears coat

(12/5/2019) - The North Pole Express train is very picturesque as it moves along its route to Shiawassee County, attracting photographers along the way.

Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole is warning everyone to keep a distance after a photographer got too close recently.

A video posted on Facebook shows a photographer lean toward the train tracks as the legendary Pere Marquette 1225 engine approaches the Carland area. The barely clipped the photographer, tearing their coat.

BeGole warned that trains overhand their tracks by at least 3 feet on both sides. He also pointed out that standing in the railroad right of way outside of a designated crossing is considered criminal trespassing.

The tracks, trestles and rail yards all are private property. Anyone caught trespassing could face an arrest and fine, BeGole said.