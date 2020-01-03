Sheriff no more: Robert Pickell looks back during his last day in office

(1/3/2020) - "I have mixed emotions, but I had a great run. 21 years," outgoing Sheriff Robert Pickell said Friday.

After 54 years in law enforcement, he's ready to take some time for himself and his family. Sleeping in is first on his retirement to-do list.

It's still difficult for him to talk about his late wife, but off camera Pickell said she was always the person who helped him get through the tough days.

"I don't think you ever prepare to do any particular thing. It seems like I always got there by being re-routed," Pickell said.

He actually had dreams of becoming a teacher. But, Pickell said, he quickly realized a career in law enforcement paid better.

He started with the Flint Police Department in 1965.

"They asked me the question -- why do you want to be a policeman? And, I probably gave the worst answer in the world," he explained. "I said I have a baby at home and I need to work and I want to go to school. And I got the job, you know, and that's how I really got started."

While with Flint Police, he helped the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office before retiring to join the CIA.

Fast forward to 1999, the now father of three was appointed as the Genesee County Sheriff.

During his 21 years at the top, Pickell's focus has been protecting the most vulnerable in our community. He created the Elder Abuse Task Force and Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, or GHOST, and strengthening laws surrounding animal abuse.

"I grew up with a lot of vulnerable people," Pickell explained. "There were six kids in our family. We didn't have much money. So I saw people be taken advantage of; and the less education you had and the less money you had, you were more vulnerable, more susceptible to scams. And then I became , you know, when I became a policeman I could see it. But when I got to be the Sheriff, I was put into a position where I could do something about it."

He said he never would've thought as a boy from Staten Island he'd become a Sheriff one day.

"I had a good career, you know, I can't complain. And, I just love the Flint-area. People bad mouth it, but I'm staying here. I'm staying, this is home," he said.

Pickell added he'll miss his coworkers the most.

He's only ready to go because he said he believes in his appointed replacement, his Undersheriff Chris Swanson.

