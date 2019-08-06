Shiawassee County Fair is back and so are the animals

(8/6/2019) - The Shiawassee County Fair is offering the three big F's this week: family friends and fun.

For more than 100 years, the fair has continued to make a name for itself. Board member Dawn Reha said the event is one of the largest livestock fairs in Michigan.

"People are stunned,” she said. "If they've never been to our location before, they've been to other fairs, they come here, they can’t believe how big we are, how beautiful the barns are, how many animals we have."

The hundreds of animals play a major role, especially for the children.

"We have a long history in Shiawassee County. We are a place where kids can raise up their livestock projects and bring them here for the auction,” Reha said.

Haley Zdunic, the 2019 fair attendant, said raising livestock for the fair teaches children valuable skills of dedication and responsibility.

"When you do bring the animals to the fair you get to make connections,” Zdunic said.

The fair is open to the public until 10 p.m. Saturday.

More than 45,000 people are expected to attend the fair over one full week this year. They will be treated to carnival rides, animals, experience shows and a wide variety of food.

"So if you're a little bit of a foodie, this is the place to be,” Reha said.