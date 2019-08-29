Shiawassee County Jail garden harvests more for the community

(8/29/19) - The Shiawassee County Jail garden started last year as a small project.

This year has seen quite the expansion.

The Shiawassee County Jail garden, which has grown from a quarter acre to two acres in just one season.

"We have everything from beans, carrots, peppers, tomatoes, onions, rhubarb, peas, summer squash, zucchini, winter squash, pumpkins," said Jail Garden Manager Dan McMasters.

The garden produce has become very successful on a number of fronts.

First, the garden supplies 50 to 60 varieties of fresh vegetables for up to dozens of inmates at the facility and reduces the jail's food costs by tens of thousands of dollars.

Tending to the garden has benefits those incarcerated.

"The idea was to get some of the inmates out of their bunks, out here, learning a skill that they could put to use from when they got out. So, I think that's exactly what it's doing, what it was intended to do," Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said.

Even more garden goodies this year are being shipped to help supply food to local pantries.

"Last year, we had about 13,000 pounds that came off the quarter acre. Right now, we're at 8,000 pounds and we anticipate maybe yields up to 50,000 to 60,000 pounds. A lot of it is being donated to the food pantries around the county," BeGole said.

Growth has come with some challenges.

"From the farm standpoint of the micro-climate here and the soil here is a little different than I'm used to growing on. And the labor force, the workforce is, there are inmate workers, our trustys from the jail," McMasters said.

If this season's harvest goes well, there are plans to expand even more in the next year or two.