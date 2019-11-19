Shiawassee County Jail installs video chat screens in cells

(11/19/19) - The Shiawassee County Jail is using a new video chat system for inmate visitations.

The sheriff's office installed screens in every cell so inmates could more easily talk to their loved ones.

It said the new system took effect over the weekend.

For 20 cents a minute, loved ones could video call an inmate any time between 8 am and 4 pm, Monday through Friday.

There were also kiosks set up at the sheriff's office, and those were free to use.

Officials said the system would help with jail safety and should cut down on contraband.

Anyone who wanted to use the kiosks inside the sheriff's office had to book an appointment 24 hours ahead of time.