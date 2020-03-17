Shiawassee County declares State of Emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

(3/17/2020) - Shiawassee County is declaring a State of Emergency as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

The county's declaration takes effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday and all county facilities will be closed to the public after that. No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Shiawassee County as of Tuesday afternoon.

Flint, along with Genesee and Lapeer counties, also have declared states of emergency over the past week in response to the threat of coronavirus.

Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole announced last week that he is limiting interactions for patrol deputies and jail inmates to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Deputies are not responding in person to non-emergency calls and will take a report over the phone whenever possible. Patrol cars still will respond to crimes that are in progress and emergencies.

All non-essential jail activities are canceled, including inmate church services and substance abuse programs. The video visitation portal in the jail lobby also is closed, but online video visitations can be scheduled.

Empty jail beds no longer will be leased to other agencies. Jail staff will conduct additional screening of incoming inmates for coronavirus to see if they are showing any symptoms.

Court hearings will be conducted via video whenever possible so inmates don't have to leave the jail. Staff and inmates are beefing up their cleaning and sanitizing efforts as a precaution.

BeGole said he remains in close contact with public health officials and will update policies as needed while the coronavirus situation unfolds.