Shiawassee County 911 dispatcher, kidney recipient Troy Gorden dies at 52

(12/30/2019) - The Shiawassee County 911 dispatcher who received a kidney donation from a woman he helped during an emergency died over the weekend.

Troy Gorden died at age 52 after the kidney he received from emergency medical technician Traci Settlemyre began to fail.

Gorden worked 30 years in public safety received the long-awaited kidney transplant back in 2017. He returned to work at the Shiawassee County Central Dispatch in January 2018 with the new kidney.

Settlemyre is now facing health challenges of her own with a diagnosis last summer of stage 4 brain cancer.