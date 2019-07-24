Swine flu concerns prompt changes to this year's Shiawassee County Fair

(07/24/19) -- A pig tested positive for the Swine Flu at the Shiawassee County fair last year, prompting some changes for this year's fair.

"We're working really closely with the fair this year. Our fair officials and what they do out there is outstanding, they're very proactive," said Shiawassee County Health Department Director Larry Johnson.

And so is the Shiawassee County Health Department. Johnson says Swine Flu is nothing to mess around with.

"We are adding multiple portable hand washing stations at various locations throughout the fairgrounds. Specifically we're going to have some near the barns where the animals are," he said.

Johnson says hand washing is the best defense to prevent swine flu from spreading and encourages people to do it and do it often.

"We are encouraging them not to handle animals, especially the children because they are more susceptible to swine influenza."

The hand washing stations aren't the only line of defense against swine flu.

"They are reducing the number of days that they'r going to be at the fairgrounds. They're going to get them out of there two days faster."

While there were no confirmed human cases at the Shiawasee County fair last year, the health department was and will be very thorough should someone contract the virus, which is very similar to the seasonal virus.

"Any suspect cases we were following up with. Anything that's even closely related to the symptoms, we have a communicable disease nurse that does follow up work just to make sure."

The health department will also have a booth on site during the fair to answer any questions or concerns.

The fair runs August 4 -11.