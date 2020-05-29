Shiawassee County judge orders Owosso barber to close his shop immediately

(5/29/2020) - Following a Michigan Court of Appeals opinion, a Shiawassee County judge has ordered Owosso barber Karl Manke to close his shop immediately.

Judge Matthew Stewart issued an order Friday afternoon requiring that Manke's barbershop at 421 W. Main St. be closed and locked.

He is not allowed to reopen until a May 8 order issued by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon is rescinded.

Manke has been open off and on since May 4 in violation of Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order. State officials consider him an imminent public health threat and likely to spread coronavirus in the barbershop.

A Shiawassee County judge ruled twice in Manke's favor, saying he could remain open while the case proceeds in court. But the Michigan Court of Appeals issued a ruling Thursday morning saying Manke should close.

A split three-judge panel from the appeals court sent the case back to Shiawassee County for a hearing to issue an injunction that would require Manke to close immediately.

Stewart held that hearing on Friday and issued a preliminary injunction, ordering Manke to close and lock his shop.

Manke received a warning and two tickets from the Owosso Police Department during the week he reopened before the issue was sent to prosecutors for review.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office then ordered Manke to close and filed the case in Shiawassee County. The local judge held two hearings and decided Manke could stay open during the legal proceedings both times.

The Attorney General's Office appealed that, which led to Thursday morning's ruling. Manke appealed that ruling to the Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday afternoon.

Manke's professional barber license remains suspended by state regulators.