Shiawassee County man accused of obtaining 400+ child porn images from Philippines

(11/19/2019) - A Shiawassee County man is named in a federal indictment accusing him of obtaining hundreds of child pornographic images from two underage girls in the Philippines.

Jeffrey Lamb of Shaftsburg allegedly used Facebook Messenger to converse with two girls age 17 and 15. They sent a combined 438 sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves, court documents say.

Facebook reported Lamb's alleged conversations with the girls in January to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the indictment. A federal Homeland Security Investigations agent took over the case.

The agent wrote in court documents that the 17-year-old girl sent 143 sexually explicit photos and videos from January to July 2019. The 15-year-old allegedly sent Lamb 295 explicit images and videos.

Federal agents served a search warrant at Lamb's residence on Oct. 7, seizing a computer and thumb drive. The computer contained child pornographic images "consistent with the materials identified in the Facebook report," the indictment says.

Lamb allegedly told investigators that he sent money to the Philippines to pay for the child pornographic material.

He is charged in U.S. District Court with attempted sexual exploitation of a child. He faces 15 to 30 years in a federal penitentiary and a $250,000 fine if convicted.