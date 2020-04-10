Shiawassee County man dies in early morning house fire

(4/10/2020) - A Shiawassee County man died in an early morning fire on Friday.

Michigan State Police say the fire started at a home around 5:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Bancroft Road in Shiawassee Township.

Investigators say a 62-year-old woman was able to escape from a window and call 911. She told police her 77-year-old husband was in another bedroom and was still inside, but they could not reach him.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and the man was found dead inside. The investigation into the cause of the fire continued Friday afternoon.