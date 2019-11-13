Votes choose adoptable cat for Shiawassee County nursing home

(11/13/19) - It made for a PURRfect night at a Shiawassee County nursing home where seniors adopted a new friend.

Pleasant View in Caledonia Township recently lost its 17-year-old cat, Buddy.

Workers said the home's other cat 'Oreo' had been lonely.

The Shiawassee Humane Society brought in several furry friends up for adoption Tuesday night.

The seniors met the cats and kittens and voted on their favorite.

The winner was an orange cat named Chapin!

Organizers said it was great night, and eight cats and a dog named Gator were adopted.

