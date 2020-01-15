Shiawassee County police chase ends with officer-involved crash in DeWitt

(1/15/2020) - A police chase that started in Shiawassee County around 11 a.m. ended when the suspect crashed into a DeWitt Township police officer.

A DeWitt Township police officer and the suspect, who was fleeing in a minivan, both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash.

The Laingsburg Police Department started the chase around 11 a.m., according to Clinton County Sheriff Lt. Jeff Clarke. The chase continued into Clinton County's DeWitt Township north of Lansing.

Investigators say the suspect collided with the DeWitt Township officer's patrol SUV at the intersection of Old U.S. 27 and West Jason Road around 11:10 a.m.

Police haven't said how the suspect collided with the officer and the suspect hasn't been identified.