Shiawassee County sheriff limiting patrol and jail interactions to slow coronavirus

(3/13/2020) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office is limiting interactions for patrol deputies and jail inmates to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Effective immediately, deputies will not respond in person to non-emergency calls until further notice. They will take a report over the phone whenever possible.

Patrol cars still will respond to crimes that are in progress or anything considered an emergency.

All non-essential jail activities are canceled until further notice, including inmate church services and substance abuse programs. The video visitation portal in the jail lobby also will be discontinued, but online video visitations can be scheduled.

Empty jail beds no longer will be leased to other agencies. Jail staff will conduct additional screening of incoming inmates for coronavirus to see if they are showing any symptoms.

Court hearings will be conducted via video whenever possible so inmates don't have to leave the jail. Staff and inmates are beefing up their cleaning and sanitizing efforts as a precaution.

Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said he remains in close contact with public health officials and will update policies as needed while the coronavirus situation unfolds.