Shiawassee sheriff: Enforcement of governor's coronavirus orders will be limited

(5/11/2020) - The Shiawassee County Sheriffs Office is announcing its stance on Michigan's extended "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, which is now in place until May 28.

Sheriff Brian BeGole said the department's resources will be reserved for priority calls and that will not include enforcement of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders.

He said deputies will focus on enforcing laws passed to protect citizens with limited resources, staffing and facilities because he cannot divert resources for other uses.

"I have decided, within my authority, that our office cannot and will not divert our primary resources and efforts towards enforcement of ... Governor Whitmer's executive orders," BeGole wrote in a statement.

He said police will continue responding to all calls for service "with a prudent use of discretion" and called for the public to "remain calm, peaceful and considerate."