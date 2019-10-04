Shields takes to social media to explain moments before trainer was punched

(10/4/2019) - Calressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin fight is canceled. There’s no word yet Friday night if tickets will be refunded.

Shields’ opponent Ivana Habazin's trainer was forced off the stage during the weigh-in.

Moments later some attacked him, which lead him going to the hospital with multiple fractures to his face.

The world super welterweight championship was going to be Flint's golden girl's first pro fight in her hometown, but now she won't get that chance.

“He kept saying it over and over again. Like when I walked off, he was still saying it to her,” Shields.

In an Instagram live Shields says homophoic language was toward her sister by the Bashir Ali is what lead to this chaotic scene in the lobby of the Dort Event Center.

When it was over her opponent's trainer ended up being wheeled out and rushed to the hospital.

"Her coach was being real disrespectful, but that still don't make it alright to whatever happened,” Shields said.

Habzin's trainer and Shield's sister got into an argument. When it was over Bashir Ali was hit in the back of the head by a man who was in the crowd. The trainer suffered serious facial injuries after hitting the floor.

"Let it be known that I don't condone that kind of stuff and I don't tell anybody to do that kind of crap,” Shields said.

Shields says the person who hit the trainer wasn't part of her team. Police sources tell ABC 12 a man who was seen running from the Dort and was taken into custody by a School Resource Officer.

The officer was leaving nearby Scott Middle School - when he heard the assault call go out. With the main event between Shields and Habazin now cancelled. Those who bought tickets for the main event are wondering if they'll get a refund.

"I wanted to see the champ. I don't know anyone else on the bout. She is the champ and I wanted to see her."

"To see Calressa Shields fight. It's her hometown. I wanted to see her win and knock somebody out."

"She looks like a machine that is unstoppable."