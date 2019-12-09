Shift in demand puts GM's Flint Assembly plant on mandatory overtime

(12/9/19) -- A shift in demand has placed workers at GM's Flint Assembly plant on mandatory overtime, according to GM and the UAW.

"I think anytime that you have customer demand that increases our production, that's a good problem to have," said UAW Local 598 employee Paul Muehlenbeck Jr., who has been with GM for 19 years.

He says the timing of the mandatory overtime isn't exactly in workers favor, but he knows it's only temporary.

"I don't mind working that. Sunday's our double time. Those are the days that you probably want to be there. It's a good day to work," he said.

Many may recall dealership inventory nationwide didn't suffer all that much during the 6 week strike because GM ramped up production of its heavy duty trucks right up until workers walked off the job.

So why the sudden spike?

"Early on when that new design came out, a lot of people really were wanting the High Country's and the high end of the vehicle," said UAW Region 1D Assistant Director Steve Dawes.

But now as we're approaching the winter months?

"People are wanting to buy fleets of trucks for maybe snowplowing or hauling things or that type of thing," Dawes said.

So if you're in the market for a new GM or Chevy heavy duty truck, there will be no shortage of them whatsoever.

"They build 900 trucks a day today," Dawes added.