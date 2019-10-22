ShineWater moves operations to Bay City; giving away free variety packs

(10/22/2019) - Two Bay City entrepreneurs have acquired a healthy water company from South Carolina and moved its corporate headquarters to Michigan.

Rod Hildebrant and Matthew Meehan of Bay City are bringing ShineWater from Charleston, S.C., to the Davidson Building in their hometown.

The public can celebrate the move with free samples of ShineWater being distributed at the Baysics Variety Store in downtown Bay City through Saturday.

“We are excited to be bringing operations to the great state of Michigan and our incredible community here in Bay City," Meehan said. "Our relocation has already created several new jobs locally and as we continue our national expansion our corporate team will grow as well.”

ShineWater currently is sold widely around the Southeast, at Baysics and at The Pantry inside the City Market. Meehan and Hildebrant are working to open distribution networks around the Midwest this year and next year.

They hope to make ShineWater available nationwide by 2021.

ShineWater was developed by a physician with Vitamin D, essential electrolytes, zinc and antioxidants. The drink contains no sugar and only 20 calories per bottle.

The four flavors currently available are Strawberry Lemon, Poma-Grape, Kiwi Cucumber and Peach Mango.

“ShineWater is not only an incredibly delicious beverage, it is good for you too," Hildebrant said. "A serving of ShineWater has your daily intake of Vitamin D and you won’t get the crash you get with drinks that are full of sugar.”

The public can receive a free variety pack with 12 bottles of ShineWater ahead of the Midwest launch by stopping into the Baysics at 926 Washington Ave. through Saturday or until supplies run out. The packs usually sell for $29.95.