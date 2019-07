(07/27/19)- The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society has discovered the remains of a ship that sank 103 years ago in Lake Superior off Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The society announced this month that it found the wreck of the 294-foot S.R. Kirby near the Keweenaw Peninsula last year.

The group says the Kirby sank near Eagle Harbor in May 1916.

Of 22 men on board, only two and the captain's dog survived.