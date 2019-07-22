Shooting in Flint leaves one man in critical condition, another hurt

(7/22/2019) -- One man is in critical condition and another is hurt after a shooting in Flint Monday night.

It happened before 8 pm in the 100 block of East Dewey, near the intersection of M-L-K and Pasadena.

Our crews spotted a car with bullet holes and several shell casings on the ground.

We're working to find out if police have any suspect information.

We'll let you know as soon as we learn more.

