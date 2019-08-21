Shooting at Flint party store sends one man to the hospital

(8/21/19) - Flint police said a man is fighting for his life Wednesday night after someone shot him inside a party store.

Investigators were still looking for the person who pulled the trigger at Singh Shop-n-Go Mini Mart.

ABC 12 has learned the gunshots were exchanged after an argument between two men.

A witness said he saw the two shooting at each other inside and outside of the store around 5 p.m.

"It's like we are living in a third world city right here," Simie Moore said.



Moore routinely stops in at the store on Pierson and Fleming Roads on the city's north side.

"This is the only store we have in the neighborhood," Moore said.

Moore said he witnesses the men yelling and saw the shooting coming.



"If you don't make them leave, they are going to have yellow tape. And as soon as I left, look what is going on," Moore said.

Yellow tape circled the entire parking lot.

A portion of the tape hooked around a red SUV with a window broken from a gunshot.

"We had two people. That guy took a gun going inside shooting, and we had inside people he got a gun too, and he shoots too," Mangit Singh said.



Singh said he heard 20 shots fired inside the store.



Moore said they need more police out circling the neighborhoods.

He said the violence needed to stop, and he was willing to step up and do something about it.

"If I have to come up here and they want me to do security, I will. I mean just to keep them you can't stand in front of the store. Either you are coming in the store and buy something, or you have to go simple like that," Moore said.

