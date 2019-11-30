Shopping small made easy with 13th Annual Flint Handmade Holiday Craft Market

(11/30/19) - You are likely completing some holiday shopping this weekend, so why not choose something that is unique and handmade for a Christmas gift? You can do that while supporting local, independent artisans.

Flint Handmade's 13th Annual Holiday Craft Market is happening today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Masonic Temple in Downtown Flint.

Founder of Flint Handmade, Crystal Pepperdine, stopped by the ABC12 studio to share all what shoppers have to look forward to.

Today's craft market is one of several shopping events happening across mid-Michigan for Small Business Saturday.

