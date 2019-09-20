Show your School Social Spirit with #ABC12ELGASPIRIT

Elga Credit Union is continuing their support of ABC12's School Spirit Challenge and giving back to the students who make it all happen.

This year, Elga is asking you to Show your Social Spirit!

ELGA Credit Union will award the school that shows the most school spirit via social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) using the hashtag #ABC12ELGAspirit a check payable to the school for $500.00. Additionally, ELGA Credit Union will also donate $500.00 towards that schools total to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

Spirit will be judged on the number of social media posts using the #ABC12ELGAspirit that are put out by the students and staff the day the Spirit Squad visits your school on that Friday from 5a-5pm.

Prize money will be awarded to the school following the end of each quarter (November, February, May). ABC12 will join ELGA Credit Union for a filmed check presentation that will air during an ABC12 Newscast.

We’ve saved the best for last!! As one last hurrah, ELGA Credit Union will award one FINAL prize at the end of the season!!

This is your chance to really let your spirit shine! A check payable to the school for $1000.00 will be awarded to the school that has the largest number of social media posts THAT INCLUDE the #ABC12ELGASPIRIT during the week of 4/27-5/1 and between the hours of 5a-5pm on each day.

ELGA Credit Union will also donate $1000.00 toward that schools final total to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. The FINAL prize will be awarded by ELGA Credit Union with a filmed check presentation that will air the week of 5/18.

* Posts can only be accepted during the designated time frame.

** To be considered an “official post” it must consist of the following: photos of you and your friends getting ready for the Live Show, you and your friends at the live show, photos with your donations, photos holding one of the Spirit Signs, or photos with the spirit swag. (No Selfie’s please)

*** All posts are at the discretion of ABC12 & Elga Credit Union

**** Any post consisting of profanity/lewd gestures, etc. will not be accepted