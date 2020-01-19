Shrine Circus performer injured after fall at Saturday's show

(1/19/2020) - A performer in the The Shrine Circus fell during the show Saturday, January 18th at the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Flint.

A spokesman from the Elf Khurafeh Shrine told ABC12 the man was conscious and responsive following the fall.

In a statement, Jeff Downing, the 2020 Assistant Rabban with the Elf Khurafeh Shrine, said: "We are being told by Carden Circus management that he suffered a minor foot injury and that he shows no signs of a concussion... The performer is up and walking on his own and doctors expect him to be released from the hospital today (Sunday)."

Several of ABC12's viewers called and emailed in to let us know how concerned they were about the man. The Shriners said they are grateful for the support.

The Shrine Circus has two more performances in Flint on Monday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Performances begin in Saginaw at the Dow Event Center this Friday, January 24th through Sunday, January 26th.

The performer is expected to return to the Circus once he had recoverd.