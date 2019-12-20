Signs name stretch of U.S. 10 after fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Steven Szymanski

(12/20/2019) - Signs unveiled on Friday rename a stretch of U.S. 10 in Midland in honor of Marine Lance Cpl. Steven Szymanski, who died during a 2014 training accident.

The signs name U.S. 10 from Jefferson Avenue to Bay City Road as the “Marine Lance Corporal Steven J. Szymanski Memorial Highway.”

“Lance Corporal Szymanski answered the call to service and made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country,” said State Sen. Jim Stamas, a Republican from Midland.

Szymanski graduated from Midland High School in 2008 and earned an associate's degree in criminal justice before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2013. He died during a training exercise at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

“I hope that each person who drives on the Marine Lance Corporal Steven J. Szymanski Memorial Highway will take a moment to remember his life and the sacrifices made by him and his family,” said State Rep. Annette Glenn, a Republican from Midland.

Private contributions paid for the cost of erecting two signs naming the freeway after Szymanski. The Midland County Road Commission plans to install the signs soon.