Simba's going home: Florida dog found way up in Michigan

(3/17/20) - A dog from Florida that was missing for more than two months has been found 1,400 miles away in Michigan.

Kris Gibson discovered Simba last week standing at her fence in Mount Morris Township, north of Flint.

She lured him with a snack and took him to an animal clinic, which confirmed the dog's identity through his microchip.

Kassidy Gruno, a veterinary assistant at Mayfair Animal Hospital, believes the dog may have been abducted with the intent of selling him.

Simba is a Canary mastiff from Miami. It's a valuable breed.

