(1/10/20) - I-75 Northbound just past the I-475 interchange in Grand Blanc Township is closed until further notice.

Grand Blanc Township police say a plugged drain eroded the base of the roadway, causing a sinkhole.

As far as a detour, the best options may be to take Hill Road or Grand Blanc road, via Dort Highway, to northbound U.S. 23 which merges with I-75.

Police expect road repairs to take several days.