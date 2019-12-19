Sisterhood Sunday Conference aims to empower teens to dream big

(12/19/19) - Whitney Foley is a Flint native on a mission to make sure young girls know their worth.

She founded the Too Legit to Quit organization that is now the force behind the upcoming Sisterhood Sunday conference at Oakland University.

The event will be held on January 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a ticket cost of $75. It's geared towards girls in grades 6 through 12 to inspire them to dream big and believe in themselves.

The Sisterhood Sunday conference includes personal development workshops, a guest speaker, giveaways, and more!

The goal is to help inspire a positive mindset to set them off on the right track in the new year.

To learn more about the conference or to reserve tickets click here.