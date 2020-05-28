Sisters drive from Ann Arbor to Midland County to donate to flood victims

(05/28/2020)- "We have what we need and people don't right now, so," said Ann Arbor resident, Sarah Swanson,

Water rushes through the Sanford Dam as levels near records along the Tittabawassee River.

So that's why Sarah Swanson left her Ann Arbor home for first time in nearly 3 months.

Ti make the two hour drive along with sister, Jolene Alton to Midland County-- to help those who have lost so much.

"To donate a few things. to try to give back to this community. I feel really terrible, so much loss over here. Just something that we can do to help" said Ann Arbor resident, Jolene Altson said.

The sisters not only brought supplies taken from their own homes and collected donations- but they went out and purchased items as well.

"My husband went on panic shopping at the beginning of COVID-19 and bought some microwave we didn't need and other things and just well, someone can use it. And our friend from smart paws, takes care of all these kitties, and her house is damaged, a lot of people's houses are damaged, so we brought up a bunch of food and litter and Wags and Whiskers in Chelsea donated a few things too," Swanson said.

And there is a personal connection tied to the sisters desire to make a diffrence--

"Midland is my hometown. I was born here, in this area," Alston said.

"You know, its going to get better. it's just going to take some time, a lot of devastation, but I know this area, and they'll be fine," Swanson said.

