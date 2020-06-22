Six baby goats stolen from West Michigan petting farm

(6/22/2020) - The owners of a popular West Michigan petting farm are looking for six baby goats stolen early Monday.

The goats were taken from MOO-ville Creamery on M-66 in Barry County's village of Nashville sometime before sunrise from a fenced area in front of the business, according to co-owner Lindsey Westendorp.

"We're just really hopeful that whomever made the poor choice of taking the goats will bring them back safely," she said in a phone interview with our sister station WILX.

Westendorp said whoever took the goats can return them safely without facing criminal charges.

She warned that these animals are only a few months old and require constant care. They must be bottle-fed every couple hours and can get sick very easily, she said.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and studying surveillance camera footage. Owners of MOO-ville have decided it's best to not release the footage at this time.

Anyone with information about the missing goats is asked to call MOO-ville at 517-852-9003.