Six people charged in deadly Genesee County shooting

(4/25/20) - Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton released new details on six people charged in a deadly shooting.

Investigators said the victim, 49-year-old David Lee Holmes, was shot and killed Monday night at a home on Hill Road in Gaines Township.

They said police stopped a vehicle shortly after the shooting because its license plate number matched what witnesses had reported.

Investigators said six passengers in the vehicle were arrested.

According to prosecutors, four people were charged with First Degree Premeditated Murder, Felony Firearm, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Prosecutors identified them as 25-year-old Treyvon Anquis Holcolm, 21-year-old Asia Nicole Jenkins, 23-year-old Darryon Shakur Miles, and 18-year-old Raymond Keith Scarbrough.

Investigators said 18-year-old Leante Tyquon Brewer was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Tampering with Evidence.

Prosecutors said 22-year-old Calvin Marquane Marks was charged with Accessory After the Fact to a Felony, Felony Firearm, and Carrying Concealed a Weapon.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument about money.