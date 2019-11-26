Skimmer found on ATM at Financial Plus Credit Union leads to warning

(11/26/2019) - Financial Plus Credit Union is issuing a warning after a skimming device was found on its ATM in Flint Township more than a month ago.

The credit union posted the warning on its website about the skimmer found at the Corunna Road branch. Officials believe it had been in place from 6:30 a.m. Oct. 19 until 9:42 p.m. Oct. 20.

The Flint Township Police Department was called in to investigate the device.

Financial Plus began notifying customers who potentially were affected on Nov. 18. Anyone who loses money from fraudulent transactions will have their money restored, the credit union says.

The website CreditCard.com offers some tips for consumers for spotting skimming devices:

-- Thieves can use 3D printers to make new ATM keypad that fit over the real ones. That would make the keypad appear bulkier than normal.

-- Look inside the card reader to see if anything looks unusual.

-- Try to wiggle the card reader. If it seems loose, that is a sign of possible tampering.

-- Be wary of Bluetooth devices, which some skimmers can use to swipe personal financial information.

-- Use ATMs in high traffic areas whenever possible, because they are less likely to get targeted by thieves.

-- Avoid using ATMs on weekends if possible.

-- Cover the keypad with a hand while entering PIN numbers, because some skimmers have tiny cameras capable of recording that.