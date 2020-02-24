Skip the branch: Meijer stores hosting Michigan Secretary of State kiosks

(2/24/2020) - Drivers who don't want to wait in line at a Michigan Secretary of State branch to renew their license plates and registration have dozens more options.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced a partnership with Meijer on Monday to place self service kiosks in 28 of the retail giant's stores. They allow plate and registration renewals in minutes.

The Mount Pleasant store is the only Meijer in Mid-Michigan with a kiosk as of Monday, but they are being added to more stores. They will be available 24 hours a day whenever the stores are open.

“Meijer stores are a favorite shopping spot for many Michiganders, and now many of them will also be a place where you can complete Secretary of State transactions, such as renewing your tabs,” Benson said.

Drivers using the kiosks are charged a $3.95 technology fee per vehicle. They accept cash, debit cards and most major credit cards.

Drivers only need to provide their license plate number and the last four digits of the vehicle identification number to complete a renewal transaction on the kiosks. Motorcycle and watercraft owners also can complete renewals on the machines.

The kiosks will be upgraded next year to allow for more Secretary of State transactions.

“We are pleased to partner with the Secretary of State on this initiative, as these new kiosks provide a great opportunity for our customers to enjoy another level of the one-stop shopping experience our stores offer,” said Vik Srinivasan, Senior Vice President of Properties and Real Estate for Meijer.