Skip the checkout at Meijer with new scan-as-you-shop technology

(9/18/2019) - Shoppers who want to avoid the checkout at Meijer have a new option to scan and bag their groceries as they shop.

The Grand Rapids-based retail giant completed a 15-month initiative to set up Shop & Scan technology. Stores around Grand Rapids launched the program last year and it expands to all 44 supercenters in Mid-Michigan on Wednesday.

The Shop & Scan system works through the Meijer mobile app, allowing customers to scan barcodes on items and bag them in their cart. The system keeps a running total of items purchased while they shop.

When customers are done shopping, they can go to a special checkout lane that will scan a barcode on their phones and allow them to pay in only a few seconds.

“As we’ve rolled the program out in six states, the response has been incredibly enthusiastic,” said Stephanie Brackenridge, director of customer experience for Meijer. “Customers have appreciated the ability to have a choice in shopping how they want, depending on how their day is going. Many are finding the opportunity to personalize their store visit with a cell phone is a great way to save time and help avoid lines.”

The Shop & Go system offers an integrated shopping list that customers can set up before visiting the store and clip mPerks coupons while they shop.

Meijer says 80 percent of shoppers who downloaded the app have used the Shop & Scan program repeatedly after it became available.