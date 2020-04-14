Sleeping Bear Dunes closes trails, parking lots, picnic areas over social distance concerns

(4/14/2020) - Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is closing most of its public facilities over concerns that visitors aren't following social distancing guidelines.

Park staff posted photos on Facebook showing groups of more than a dozen people walking closely together Sunday and failing to maintain a six-foot distance apart.

Staff members decided to close all trails, trailheads, parking lots and picnic areas to the public on Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the park. Beach fires also are prohibited.

All bathrooms, campgrounds and the visitor center at Sleeping Bear remain closed. The seasonal closure of Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive will be extended until further notice as well.

No date for reopening public recreational facilities at Sleeping Bear has been announced.