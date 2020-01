(1/8/20) - Slick and snowy roads impacted the morning commute in some parts of Mid-Michigan.

As of 7:45, the Genesee County 911 dispatch page showed close to 15 active accident calls.

There were several crashes reported south of I-69.

U.S. 23 south of Fenton to M-59 was also slick.

There were also reports of crashes on M-52 from Owosso in Shiawassee County towards Chesaning in Saginaw County.