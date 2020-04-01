Slo' Bones in Frankenmuth barely hanging on during coronavirus pandemic

(3/31/2020) - Slo' Bones owner James Jones said when the shutdown first started, take-out orders were fairly consistent; but he said, business has since slowed down to just three or four orders a day.

Fortunately, he said last night’s ABC 20/20 Special Report on Coronavirus has more people calling. He's just not sure how long that luck will last.

“As long as we can get back by the end of the month, by the end of April, we should be okay,” Jones said.

His restaurant is now officially running on a deficit.

“My Consumers Energy bill is like $4,500 a month, my water bill is a couple thousand dollars a month, insurance is gonna be a few thousand dollars a month,” he explained. “And these things, they just — they just add up. And, when you have 4-5-6 orders coming through a day, you know, do the math.”

He's already gone through the devastating process of laying off 37 of his 40 employees.

“Oh, it was just terrible,” Jones said. “These are not people who live paycheck to paycheck, you know, they live day-to-day. These are mostly tipped employees.”

The next challenge has been applying for a loan.

“I haven’t been able to get any traditional loans. I did apply for the SPH disaster loan. I was told that, you know, it’s gonna be 45 days before they even look at it,” he explained. ”So, I figured out what I need and I’ve applied for the latest round that came out, the latest loans. I hope that I get it.”

If not, Jones said he can't survive much longer on take-out orders alone.

He's prepared to close his doors, but worried about what impact that will have.

”Once you close, can you reopen again? You just don’t know. You want to hold onto something, but you want to do it in a safe way,” he said.

Jones's main concern is permanently laying off his employees. But, he's doing everything he can to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“There’s so many memories in here. It’s heartbreaking to see it empty like this; because, you know, we’ve had so many amazing memories and we’re gonna have a lot more. We’re not done,” Jones said.