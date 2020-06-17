Slo’Bones BBQ Smokehouse back open in Frankenmuth thanks to federal loan

(6/17/2020) - It's been one week since Michigan restaurants opened their dining areas. They are currently able to fill them up to 50-percent capacity.

At last check, about a month into the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, Frankenmuth's Slo'Bones BBQ Smokehouse was worried about the future.

The owner, James Jones, said he might not be in business when he's allowed to open his doors again.

But, one loan helped him turn things around.

While things are starting to look up, Jones said business won't be back to 'normal' for some time.

“We sanitize the tables and the menus, along with the salt and pepper. You'll see they aren't sitting on the table. We have to clean them every time, same with the sauces,” bartender and server, Anthony Harris, explained.

Things look a little different inside Slo'Bones. Several tables aren't in use, plastic shielding is in place and they've got some serious reminders about wearing your mask at all times.

Signs throughout the entrance read: ‘No shoes, No Shirt, No Mask, No Service.’

Harris is grateful to be working again.

“I felt really awkward, kind of clumsy; but it was almost like riding a bike the next couple of days. And then, it was really nice to be back,” he said.

Harris was one of the 37 employees the owner was forced to let go when the coronavirus shutdown went in place.

The college junior uses his paychecks to help pay for classes; and like his coworkers, had to turn to unemployment benefits.

Over the last three months, he hung onto his boss's encouragement.

“We're all in this together, we're a big family,” Harris shared. “Which I agree with 100% being here, like wow, everyone is super close together and everyone is there to support you.”

Jones was eventually able to hire them all back, even hiring a few new employees.

He explained that on his second try, a local credit union helped him secure a loan through the payroll protection program, guaranteeing Slo'Bones could stay afloat.

“The customers were really good and the tips were pretty good, too. So I actually ended up making unemployment for that week in tips that I would've gotten, which was really nice,” Harris added.

As the busy summer season picks up here in Frankenmuth, Jones is actually looking for several new hires. He has a few server positions and an assistant manager position open right now.