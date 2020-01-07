Sloan Museum gets $250,000 grant to revamp Carriage to Car exhibit

(1/7/2020) - The Sloan Museum of Discovery is re-imagining its popular Carriage to Car exhibit with a $250,000 grant from the Margaret Dunning Foundation.

The museum closed its main campus on Kearsley Street last year and is planning to reopen in late 2021 after revamping all of its 25-year-old static exhibits to incorporate more interactive and immersive elements.

The Sloan Museum of Discovery has a satellite campus open in the Courtland Center Mall.

Museum officials are planning to keep Flint's industrial history central in its 3,000-square-feet of static exhibits, but include more history of inclusion and justice.

The new exhibits will tell Flint's stories from logging to building carriages to automobile manufacturing through the lens of Flint residents.

“Visitors will learn not only about the emerging car industry and its leaders, but also about the people who worked in the factories and their communities,” Sloan Museum Executive Director Todd Slisher said.

The museum also received a $4,000 grant from the Margaret Dunning Foundation to purchase a set of dollies that will allow staff to move 100 historic vehicles more safely and with less chance of damage.